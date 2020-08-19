The much-awaited love story of Kainaat and Sufiyaan in ALTBalaji and Zee5’s Bebaakee is set to drop on August 30 and the trailer will pique your interest from the first few seconds.

The show stars Kushal Tandon in the lead who plays Sufiyaan Abdullah and debutante Shiv Jyoti Rajput plays the love interest Kainaat Sahni. Karan Jotwani plays the role of Imtiyaz, who is also a friend of Sufiyaan and that brings a twist in the tale with a likely love triangle taking shape and changing the dynamics between the three.

Speaking about the trailer launch, actor Kushal Tandon said, “With the trailer bringing out this feeling, I am looking forward to what my fans and viewers have to say. I’m sure it’s made them want to watch the show even more now and, just like them, I too can’t control my excitement.” An excited Shiv Jyoti Rajput, said, “I am thrilled to foray into the digital screens and mark my advent with the leading OTT giants ALTBalaji and Zee5 respectively. The trailer of my debut Web series is out & I am stoked and curious to absorb the response of the audience."

Though love triangles have always been explored many times on the screen, Bebakee is surely an interesting watch. The show also stars actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra and many others.

