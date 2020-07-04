Pride Month may be over, but there’s still a lot of queer cheer left to be passed on, as Godzilla’s daughter just came out as trans in a short film. The adorable 1:59 stop motion animation film titled Coming Out has been made by animator Cressa Maeve Beer and means a great deal for trans visibility. The film was shared on the official Toho Godzilla Twitter account to celebrate Pride Month and Beer also shared on her Instagram page saying, “Happy Pride. A short that’s a little more personal and serious. Protect Trans Kids.”

In the kind and evocative film Godzilla’s daughter watches an episode of the Japanese Shojo manga series Sailor Moon which has made waves with its LGBQT representation. Godzilla soon joins his daughter for a kiddy tea party where his daughter conveys to him that she is trans, following which they both hug. After a quick Internet search, Godzilla knits his daughter a woolen trans flag bearing five horizontal stripes: two light blue, two pinks, and one white in the center.

The film has garnered incredible reviews on social media and has been retweeted more than 11,000 times from the Toho Godzilla’s Twitter account; fans are especially loving how the film depicts acceptance and talks about how parents can support their transitioning children.