It’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday and as the former Indian team captain turns 39, it is a good time to remember his varied other interests besides Cricket. For instance, did you know about Dhoni’s intense love for biking? Incidentally, he also has a stunning car collection and just this year he bought a tractor for organic farming. But his collection of pricey motorcycles is still his most exciting possession. Here’s looking at all the bikes MSD owns from a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy to a Ducati:

Yamaha RD350





MSD's first bike was a Yamaha RD350 (Image: Twitter/ MSD)

In 2013, MSD shared a photo of his first bike on Twitter, a Yamaha RD350, which was also his first bike. Dhoni shared the picture after he had it rebuilt for usage.



Kawasaki Ninja H2

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is called the ‘supercharged supersport’, owing to its centrifugal type supercharger. Dhoni was reportedly the first owner of the bike in India and has also been spotted riding it on several occasions. In 2015, Dhoni had shared a picture of the bike on his Instagram with the caption, “Finally the wait is over.”

Dhoni shared this picture of his Kawasaki Ninja H2 on Indtagram a few years back

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Dhoni has been seen riding the Fat Boy in his hometown Ranchi multiple times; this is a cruiser motorcycle and incidentally the Fat Boy entered a new generation a few years back. So the 2020 edition of this Harkey-Davidson bike has som significant modifications but MSD owns one of the earlier editions with a 6-speed transmission.

Confederate X132 Hellcat:

The third generation bike by Confederate Motorcycles’ is an actually hellish in speed, and Dhoni had even take it out on a track day once. This partocualr model is also owned by some global A-listers like David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Cruise.

Ducati 1098

Dhoni has been spotted on his Ducati quite a few times and is perhaps proudest of this one because he has also flaunted it on Twitter more than once. This biker is also a limited edition outing which uses a 1098 CC engine, this was succeeded by the Ducati 1198.

Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Dhoni has been seen evading the paparazzi on this mean machine, so we already know its worth all the attention. This urban, stripped down superbike has a V-Twin rumble and is famous for its precision handling.