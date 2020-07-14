Director Anand Tiwari who entertained us with his film Love Per Square Foot starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, in 2018, is back with a web series Bandish Bandits.

Set to release on August 4 on Amazon Prime, the ten-part romantic musical series is about two different worlds coming together through the sound of music. The series follows the love story of two young performers Ritwik Bhowmik as Hindustani classical performer Radhe and Shreya Chaudhry as popstar Tamanna. Veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang are also part of the series. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

“Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy,” says Anand Tiwari, director, Bandish Bandits.

The series will release across 200 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime.