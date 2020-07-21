Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis who also wrote the acclaimed novel American Psycho are set to team up. The two celebrated novelists are developing a very timely, satirical series about tabloid culture titled American Tabloid. They are reportedly in final talks with the U.K.’s Burning Wheel Productions to co-create a drama based on the press culture in the US.

Bret Easton Ellis

American Tabloid, which is of course, a working title will span over decades to chronicle the functionings of a weekly publication where political correctness and ethics are constantly disregarded. Interestingly, both Welsh and Ellis have found success in Hollywood with Welsh's Trainspotting series and dark comedy novel Filth receiving critical acclaim and Ellis' American Psycho being hailed as one of the most prolific cinematic adaptations of a literary work.

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare,. We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen," said Shelley Hammond of Burning Wheel.