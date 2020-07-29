The Emmy nominations were announced yesterday and while audience favourites like Schitt's Creek, Dead To Me and Succession scored multiple nominations, several shows and actors were snubbed which has left fans pretty disappointed. Nimrat Kaur, for instance, who has a stellar role in the thriller Homeland and played the role of ISI agent Tasneem Qureishi was not nominated for her role. Nimrat took to Twitter to express her gratitude for being presented for consideration.

"HUGE thanks to ALL your wishes for the consideration of my TheEmmys nomination! Was so exciting to await the “announcement” which was shortly followed by going back to doing the dishes cuz the show must go on! Lots of LOVE and gratitude from my sparkling kitchen and heart," she wrote on Twitter. Mindy Kaling who is the mind behind the Netflix hit Never Have I Ever also reacted to her Emmy snub. The coming of age drama about a first generation Indian American teenager was partially based on Kaling's own life and received widespread acclaim.

Kaling who is the creator and the executive producer of the show took to Twitter to talk about the snub. "Thanks! We love our #neverhaveiever cast, are so proud of the reviews and the 40+ million people who watched and loved it worldwide. Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people," she wrote.

A still from Kaling's show Never Have I Ever

Indya Moore whose role as a trans sex worker in the Netflix drama Pose earned her a lot of praise was also snubbed and fans of the show were especialy disappointed as Indya's stint as Angel was one of the best roles this year. "I cNt tell nobody I deserve their sht. I didn't invent the academy or any of the award shows. If they think my work is unworthy Chile that's just that," Moore wrote on Twitter. She followed it up with another tweet where she said, "Imagine if we depended on cis ppl to validate anything about us."

Indya Moore in Pose

Pose's lack of Emmy nominations is not sitting well with the fandom and cast. The show about the gender non-affirming ballroom culture in 80s New York has been a milestone in the trans and LGBTQ cultural narrative. Pose actor Angelica Ross also spoke out about the snub. "Ultimately, I need you to understand that I am so tired. Because those of you that know me know that I’m not just working in front of the screen or behind the lens or whatever. I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. And listen, I feel what I feel because I feel like there is nothing we can do," she said on Instagram.