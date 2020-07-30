Celebrity Instagram has been buzzing with A-listers from across the world taking part in the new #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend. The challenge essentially promotes the idea of women supporting each other by posting a monochrome image of themselves on social media, and from Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato, to Kerry Washington, almost ever major celeb has taken part in the challenge.

Bebo shared this picture of Taimur and Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently invited to participate in the challenge by Katrina Kaif and Anaita Shroff Adjania, and posted a black and white picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya on Instagram. "Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you," she captioned the photo. Kareena also passed the baton to Vidya Balan and Priyanka Chopra .