Trust Lizzo to come up with a hack for the hardest problems in our life. The Grammy award winner announced recently that she has gone vegan and has also talked about some of her favourite plant-based meal options. She recently took to her Tik Tok page to share the recipe for her favourite plant-based breakfast which also happens to be the ideal meal for curing hangovers.

Lizzo recently shared some of her vegan favourites with her fans

"Here is my substitute for cravings when you’re hungover,” she captioned the video in which she makes a vegan carne asada with some non-dairy cheese and a plant-based egg substitute. A carne asada is a dish of grilled sliced beef, and Lizzo essentially uses a plant-based packaged substitute for that, but if you're not a vegan, you can whip up the grilled meat. She pours a generous amount of a runny egg substitute along with some non-dairy cheese as the meal is cooking, so as to even out the consistency.

"And there we have it. It’s a really ugly but delicious scramble,” she says in the video. She also added some spinach to the asada. To go along with the breakfast, she also cooked a few slices of vegan bacon in maple syrup, which is ideal with a cheesy breakfast. A few days back Lizzo had shared her entire vegan diet on Tik Tok and has opened up about how and why she chose to go vegan and how she seasons her plant-based substitutes.