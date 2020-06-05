From a regional singer, Karan Sehmbi was shot to national prominence in 2016 with the song Photo from the film Luka Chuppi. The Ludhiana boy is back to make you hum to his new single Aameen. The Chandigarh-based singer collaborates with Nirmaan once more (Nirmaan was the lyricist for Photo and he has composed and written the lyrics for Aameen) for the romantic ballad that he hopes will win millions of hearts. Sehmbi, who was among the finalists of Voice of Punjab season 2 in 2011, talks about matching the expectations of his fans post Photo, composing more hit numbers in the future and aspiring to work with every good artiste in the industry.

Tell us about the story behind your latest single, Aameen.

Once, Nirmaan and I were sitting together in the studio with the idea of creating a song with one word. He suggested Aameen and the song started taking shape.

Since the song Photo reached millions, was there any pressure when making Aameen?

Our last collaboration, Photo, overwhelmed us with the response and we were determined to make something of that level. The success of the song had raised the bar for us. We were our competitors. Officially, this is our second track together and honestly, there was a lot of pressure.

Ameen is a romantic ballad. Tell us more about the theme of the song.

Though I am playing a Muslim boy in the music video, this song will connect with people of every community. Also, the emotions portrayed in the song are relatable to each one of us. It’s a romantic song and I believe this is my career’s best song. Luckily, the video with Heli Daruwala as the love interest, shot in Gujarat, was made before the lockdown. It got a little delayed because of the pandemic but I am glad we could release it.

Do you think independent music will get more recognition after lockdown?

Good Music is not affected by anything, lockdown or otherwise. As an independent artiste, I can confidently say that people will listen to good music, no matter what the constraint. There are many songs which, though did not make it to the top, are loved by some.

What next?

I have two to three songs ready and we are just waiting for the shoot to begin after lockdown. I am now aiming at making songs that are of a national level. Also, I wish to work with every good artiste in the industry.