The much-awaited web series Bebaakee starring Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti Rajput is finally set to launch next month. The upcoming romance-drama based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities, will be aired on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

The story chronicles Kainaat, a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals set, and Sufiyaan, hailing from a rich family. Their paths collide but the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.

Speaking about the show, actor Kushal says, “I chose to be a part of Bebaakee since it gave me the chance to be part of an ALTBalaji show for the second time. What really stood out was Ekta Ma’am telling me that it’s a very crazy character with grey shades and one of the best-written roles in a fictional web series. I still remember that I was in Thailand undergoing my training in martial arts when she told me that you have to do this to which I agreed immediately.” The Beyhadh actor adds, “I can relate so well to my character because 75% of Sufiyaan is what Kushal is in real life. Sufiyaan’s one of the most exciting roles I’ve ever played and I am sure that my fans will absolutely love it.”