Actor Jimmy Sheirgill who was seen in the series Rangbaaz earlier this year will be reprising the role of a judge in SonyLIV’s debut original Your Honor. An adaption of an Israeli series Kvodo, here Sheirgill, 49, will be seen playing the role of an honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla, who finds himself oscillating between the life-changing complexities of morality and ethics.

Commenting on his new project Sheirgill says, “For the first time I will be seen essaying the character of a judge. The profession itself has not got its due in mainstream cinema and it was an interesting role for me to pursue. The intense narrative of the show is not just gripping but also brings out the emotional complexities of the characters beautifully.”

Joining Sheirgill in this exciting drama, which airs on June 18, will be actors Mita Vashisht, Varun Badola, Yashpal Sharma, Parul Gulati, Suhasini Mulay, Richa Pallod, Kunj Anand, Pulkit Makol, and Mahabir Bhullar. Distributed by Yes Studios, the series has been produced for Applause Entertainment by Sphereorigins and is directed by the National-award winning director E.Niwas.