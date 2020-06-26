YouTuber Swagger Sharma's new series "I Got Lockdown With My Crush," captures the lighter side of the lockdown

Youtube star Swagger Sharma who is followed by over three million followers on his official channel, has come up with a series titled, I Got Lockdown With My Crush.

I Got Lockdown With My Crush, is an ongoing series and three episodes are released on the Youtuber's channel. Each episode has garnered over eight million views since their release and is the ideal antidote during these difficult times. These were shot during the lockdown with a crew of six members stationed at Swagger’s residence. His conviction about the content and execution is one of the primary reasons in the success of the series despite several restrictions due to the lockdown. "This series is a funny take on how a boy gets stuck with his crush just when the lockdown is announced. We have tried and captured many incidents that could take place if this were to happen. I hope the content brings a smile on viewers’ faces during these difficult times," says Sharma.

Shivam Sharma fondly known as Swagger Sharma comes from an army background. After securing an engineering degree and subsequently a good job, Shivam decided to follow his heart and passion for content creation. After initial obstacles like breaking it to the family, were taken care of, Sharma soon became a rage and is one of the most sought after Youtubers in India today.

What makes Swagger stand out among others is that his fans connect with his content and the way it is presented in a humorous manner.

