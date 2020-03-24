COVID-19: Keep yourself entertained with these meme accounts on Instagram during the lockdown
Memes - can you imagine a world without them? I mean they are a great way to bond with your colleagues, they offer comic relief on long drives when you’re scrolling through your Instagram and some even have a meaningful message hidden beneath layers of snarky sarcasm. With practically the whole country under lockdown, we compiled a list of meme accounts to follow on Instagram to offer some humour during the unfolding crisis:
Sarcasm Only
Sarcastic memes about current affairs, dating, life and pop culture…
Dank Memes Gang
More sarcasm based on topics like binge eating, being broke, etc
Raja Ravi Varma memes
If the people in Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings could talk...
Accurate Feed
Self deprecating humour at its best...
Introvert Problems
Memes about the life of introverts....
Your meme dealer
Funny take on Indian current affairs...