Memes - can you imagine a world without them? I mean they are a great way to bond with your colleagues, they offer comic relief on long drives when you’re scrolling through your Instagram and some even have a meaningful message hidden beneath layers of snarky sarcasm. With practically the whole country under lockdown, we compiled a list of meme accounts to follow on Instagram to offer some humour during the unfolding crisis:



Sarcasm Only

Sarcastic memes about current affairs, dating, life and pop culture…



Dank Memes Gang

More sarcasm based on topics like binge eating, being broke, etc



Raja Ravi Varma memes

If the people in Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings could talk...

Accurate Feed

Self deprecating humour at its best...



Introvert Problems

Memes about the life of introverts....



Your meme dealer

Funny take on Indian current affairs...