Today is National Technology Day, and if you like diving deep into the science of all things then you should check out the documentaries featuring on Discovery Plus. From learning about the mysterious movements of the planets and exploring the mind-boggling techniques in a factory and more, you are in for a treat. Enjoy!

Curiosity

Curiosity seeks to ask and answer the most fundamental questions facing the world today. Each episode begins with one question which cascades into several more as it tackles the most provocative and insightful questions of today’s time.

Return To The Moon: Seconds to Arrival

Since the dawn of the Space Age only three countries have landed a craft on the moon, the U.S., Soviet Union and China. Now, in 2019, for the first time, a private technology company attempted to join that list. In a one-hour Discovery special, Return To The Moon: Seconds To Arrival, follows the men and women of SpaceIL on its mission to land the first privately funded spacecraft on the surface of the moon.

Truth Behind The Moon Landing

Here are the answers for all the curious minds: the truth behind one of the most iconic historic moments for the world is finally revealed. In this fascinating series, a team of experts and investigators interview key witnesses and look at all the evidence to truly separate facts from fiction.

Factory Made

Witness the extraordinary origins of familiar products by following their creation from start to finish. Each episode features for unique items, as massive machines transform raw materials into the things you use and rely on every day.

Pandemic: COVID-19

The rapid spread of COVID-19, a novel form of corona virus, has become the defining global health crisis of our time. Seemingly overnight, the virus has changed our daily lives and the way we interact within our very own communities. But how did we get here? And what insight can we learn from scientists and experts? Pandemic: COVID-19, a 1-hour special documentary, gives an in-depth look at the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

Morgan Freeman's Through The Wormhole

Hosted by academy Award-winning actor and space enthusiast Morgan Freeman seeks the answers to the big questions: Are we alone? Where did we come from? Is there life on other planets? From the latest work at NASA and private enterprise facilities to the latest theories from academics and researchers, this series looks at black holes, colonizing the planets, string theory, and more.