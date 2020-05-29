YouTuber Amit Bhadana, with 20 million subscribers on the video streaming platform, has been making the most of the quarantine situation and releasing one content after another. The Delhi-based artiste has released Jaanu Ka Janamdin and Kisse Behen Bhai Ke, and the latest offering focuses on unemployment among youths. We got the 28-year-old talking about his process and working with legendary actors in future.

You have already released three videos on your channel. How long does it take to make a video?

It takes a maximum of 3 weeks from scripting to post-production.

Tell us more about the latest production Berozgaar Bachelors.

The idea of Berozgaar Bachelor came to my mind when I thought about unemployed bachelors living in rented flats. They face many problems but live their life to the fullest. This video is close to my heart, and I appreciate my team members for making us reach the 20 million mark.

What other content is there on your mind?

There are some limitations in the lockdown, however, we can create content inside our house with 2-3 artistes. So a lot of family-related content is on my mind that can be shot inside my house.

You have done videos with stars like Akshay and Ajay Devgn in the past. Are you thinking of more such videos?

Yes! I want to work with all the legendary artistes because I would love to learn something from their experiences. My list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Paresh Rawal to name a few.

What inspired you to be a YouTube artiste?

My failure inspired me to do something different in my life. At one point in time, I was very helpless. Given my jovial nature and the fact that I can make everyone laugh, my friends and relatives pushed me to do something on the digital platform. And the rest is history.