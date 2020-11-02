It's tricky hosting starry festive bashes and card parties amid a raging global health crisis, and this year Bollywood's A-listers seem to be planning a mellow Diwali. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan has cancelled his much anticipated Diwali party for 2020 which usually sees major Bollywood names in attendance from Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, to Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgan and more.

The 2018 Diwali bach at the Bachchan household

Ekta Kapoor, too, has decided not to host a Diwali bash this year, but Covid isn't the only reason behind this. Rishi Kapoor's tragic passing earlier this year may have also played a role in the decision, since he was related to Shweta Bachchan Nanda through her marriage, and was, of course, a dear friend to the Bachchan family. Ekta Kapoor reportedly also considered Rishi Kapoor to be family and has cancelled her Diwali bash on the account of his death and an unpredictable year.

2020 has also been especially tricky for the Bachchans, after Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya all tested positive for Coronavirus a few weeks back and had to be hospitalised. Although they have all recovered they have decided on a low-key Diwali this year.