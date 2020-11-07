It's Rituparna Sengupta's birthday, and the Tollywood icon's intimate birthday planning is giving us major quarantine celebration ideas. The actor who is in Singapore right now, decided to set up several small social gatherings for her B'day, so she could spend time with all her loved-ones, since inviting everyone for a big, blowout is unsafe right now.

"It's raining in Singapore right now, so we couldn't go out all that much. It's sort of a lockdown birthday, but since things are somewhat relaxed we can still socialise with small groups of people. My friends suggested that since I'm in Singapore this year, we can set up mmore than one get-togethers, each at a limited capacity. So, we did it in small batches and I cut several cakes and we took a whole lot of pictures! My family is here and we have some girls' nights planned with friends and I think it may go on for a couple of days. Since meeting everyone at one go isn't possible, it's convenient to see people in small numbers. I do miss my mum, my mum-in-law and my core team," she tells us.

Sengupta also told us about how she spread some jot on her B'day and about the gifts she received from her kids. "Every year on my birthday I try to spend time with people who are not as privileged as we are, so this year I did a virtual cake cutting with kids from this NGO called Prayas by Avirup Sengupta. I also went to the Ramkrishna Mission to pray for us all, so we can heal from this crisis really fast and get back to the good old days. My daughter Rishona did this interesting design on her i-pad to wish me and she also got me this make-up kit and my husband and kids gave me a new i-pad. I'm also really overwhelmed with all the wishes I've received this year," shares the birthday girl.