Video Jockey-turned-actor Madiha Imam has acted in around 10 TV shows in Pakistan and her latest project Ek Jhoothi Love Story, by Zindagi, just got launched on Zee5 in India. Interestingly, this is not Mahida’s first exposure with the Indian audience. The Karachi-based artiste has acted in a Bollywood film - Dear Maya, starring Manisha Koirala in 2017. And she expresses her exhilarating idea of working with Amitabh Bachchan, if ever given a chance. We got the spirited talent talking more about her character Salma, missing veejaying and being a glutton. Excerpts:

Was it the character or the theme of the series that got you onboard Ek Jhoothi Love Story?

It was a combination of everything. From the cast to the character and the platform in which it was to be aired. Also, one of the biggest draws was the writer and the director of the show. The show has been written by Umeera Ahmed and directed by Mehreen Jabbar, and they are big names here. So it was an honour for me to be a part of the show.

Tell us about your character Salma.

Salma is the lead character in the series and very relatable in the current times. She is low in confidence, has security issues, financial difficulties and even image issues. However, she is a fighter. At times she is successful, at other times she fails, but she never gives up. Her journey and inner conflicts are interesting to see.

How relatable is Salma to you?

I could relate to Salma at a lot of levels while we also have our dissimilarities. She has confidence issues while I wear my confidence on my sleeves. Also, I don’t have financial constraints. But I could relate to her at many moments in the show. For instance, I have been in the situations that she gets stuck in. I think everyone can relate to her at some point or other.

Do you miss Veejaying?

Yes, very much! If given an opportunity I would still want to host shows and relive those moments of veejaying for MTV. Having said that I am also enjoying my stint as an actor a lot.

Who would you like to work with in Bollywood?

I would really like to work with Amitabh Bachchan. He is such an amazing actor and I wonder what will I do if I ever get to work with him. The idea is so exhilarating! Also, I would love to work with Alia Bhatt. I have watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadkne Do and the kind of narratives Zoya Akhtar does, that touches important subjects in a subtle way, I would like to work in those kinds of stories someday. Having said that I also love doing conventional work.

Tell us about your fitness regimen?

One might think that I work out a lot but it’s just my genes. I eat five times a day and can eat even when I am not hungry.

Tell us about your future projects.

I will be debuting in a Pakistani film that has been produced by Fawad Khan that stars him and Mahira Khan. We are still filming it and I am sure people will love the story.