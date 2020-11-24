Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Twitter to express his happiness on web series Delhi Crime winning an award at the prestigious Emmy International Awards this morning. Starring Shefali Shah as the resolute IPS officer, this popular series on Netflix deals with riveting crimes in and around Delhi.

Being honoured at several international film festivals, Nawaz walked down the memory lane to the time when his drama series McMafia had won the Best Drama Series Award at the 47th Emmy International Awards last year. Congratulating the entire team for a fabulous win, the artiste took to social media sharing this proud moment for the entire nation.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentions, "It is a proud moment for all of us. With ‘Delhi Crime’ winning big at the International Film Festival, it has added another feather in the cap of our amazing entertainment industry. Hearty Congratulations to the director Richie Mehta and the whole cast. All the efforts and hard work have paid off and this is absolutely a fabulous win!"

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, Bole Chudiyan and No Man’s Land.