Salman Khan is back to the filmy floors after a six-month gap, and he feels pretty good about it. Khan who is hosting the newest edition of Bigg Boss recently shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming action films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, that also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Both Disha and Randeep have also started shooting for the film and shared snippets of some behind-the-scenes action on their social media. Salman shared a picture of himself wearing a sharp leather jacket on a race track. "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good," he captioned the picture which already has more than a million likes on Instagram. Though very little is known about Radhe's plot, it is set to be an action film directed by Prabhu Deva, and is a sequel to Salman's earlier hit Wanted. It's also reportedly a remake of the South Korean action comedy Veteran, and Salman will be seen as a cop in the film.

Disha Patani also shared a picture from the sets on her Instagram story where she's seen on the road, and she revealed that she's on her way to a song shoot for the film. Hooda shared a picture of himself on Twitter, dubbing for the film. Radhe is scheduled to release some time this year.