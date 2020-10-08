Jasmin Bhasin who bursts into tears over trivial issues is seen crying in the Big Boss house for washing clothes. The outburst was not the result of any task but the realization that she will have to wash her own clothes!

Yes, when we saw the TV actor crying on the screen with the co-participants consoling her, we thought it to be a very serious issue, probably a fight. The issue turned out to be the ordeal of washing her own clothes in the house.

Clearly a cry baby, Jasmin showed her crying skills from the first day itself when she broke down after having a small fight with Nikky Tamboli. Entertaining gimmicks or not but the actor with an innocent smile has got the attention of the audience.