Riddhima Kapoor just shared some memories of her late father Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. Riddhima who lost her father in April this year shared some throwback pictures of herself with Rishi and her mum Neetu on Instagram stories and captioned them, 'Wonder years.' Rishi passed away at the age of sixty seven after a two year battle against leukemia. The actor had underwent a prolonged treatment in the US before returning to India in September 2019, and had even resumed work for a little while.

Sadly Riddhima could not make it for her dad's funeral due to the travel restrictions in place back then, but came down to Mumbai later for other rituals. On September 28, the Kapoors celebrated Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, when Riddhima had shared a picture with her brother and her mother, and wrote, “Birthday lunch Happiest Bday Rans.” On her dad’s birthday on September 4, she had written an emotional note on Instagram.

"Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday," she wrote.