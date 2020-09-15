A Kolkata taxi driver was reportedly arrested on Monday night for making obscene comments at actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty. The actor has filed a police complaint against the driver at a city police station post which the driver was arrested.

The incident took place near Ballygunge area in South Kolkata; Chakraborty who was on her way back home from the gym reportdly rolled her windows down after a taxi overtook her car. Post this, the driver made some lewd comments and gestures at the actor.

Chakraborty and her security who was allegedly with her in her vehicle, got down as the altercation attracted attention of bystanders. The actor reportedly warned the cab driver about his behaviour and threatened arrest, post which the driver fled the scene. Kolkata Police has said in a statement that they have started a case against the driver who will be produced at the local court on September 20. Chakraborty is yet to comment on the incident.