Fantastic Beasts has finally resumed filming after a long delay and several controversies. The third film in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series had paused production, like several big-budget projects, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But main man Eddie Redmayne who plays the magizoologist Newt Scamander in the series confirmed recently that the cast and crew are back on set.

Like most Hollywood productions, Fantastic Beasts 3 was put on hold in early spring and was scheduled to resume shooting in the summer. In July, Warner Bros. executives said that the studio would be enforcing strict protocols to keep members of the crew safe as they headed back into production. Another one of WB's major projects, The Batman, had to halt filming after the lead star Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. During a recent interview for his upcoming film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Redmayne revealed how the cast and crew are navigating their way around the new normal.

"It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now. We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game," Redmayne said.

The official title of the film has not been announced yet and details about the storyline also seem scarce, but JK Rowling had revealed that the film will be set in Brazil.