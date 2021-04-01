Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has given some cinematic gems like Life in a Metro, Barfi and most recently Ludo, stepped into the role of a judge some years ago with Super Dancer.

“Super Dancer is a wonderful platform that showcases new talent and new dance forms. It feels amazing to be back on the set and judge the show along with Shilpa (Shetty Kundra) and Geeta (Kapur), both of whom are great at what they do. The excitement for the new season is unmatched. I can’t wait for this wondrous journey to begin,” says Anurag, who is gearing up for the fourth season of the reality show.



This year, the theme of the show revolves around the tagline ‘Nachpan Ka Tyohar’, a slang representing the idea of childhood and dance. “To me, it is essentially the celebration of happiness that makes you dance in any given situation. Young contestants from across the country will take to the stage with rejuvenated energy, and dance away to spread cheer,” he explains, adding that the idea will bring a unique hue to the show.

In the same manner that classical art forms are passed onto generations through Guru-Shishya (teacher-student) tradition, this much contemporary show also follows this age-old practice. “That’s the core idea of our show. I believe supervision and the right guidance always help one achieve great heights in their career and life. We have had some amazing choreographers who have mentored the kids season after season. It’s going to be challenging for us to pick the top contestants from such a phenomenal pool of talent and then assign the guru-shishya jodi (pair),” adds Anurag.

In his illustrious body of work as a director, Anurag has worked with most of the A-list actors of the industry but when it comes to a reality show, he only wants to be associated with one that has children. “Kids are pure, they don't bother about winning or losing, they just want to have a great time on the show. This platform is like a wonderland to them. And our job as judges is to make this wonderland more wonderful for them,” he adds.



But, how is his rapport with Shilpa whom he directed in Life in a Metro? “The bond between Shilpa, Geeta and I is pretty cool. We have a lot of fun on the set. We understand each other’s humour and share a comfortable rapport. We are like a family now that we have been together in this show's journey for over three seasons,” he concludes.