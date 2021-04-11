2021 has been super busy for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; while Priyanka has been filming in London for Russo Brothers' upcoming series Citadel and couldn't even be in New York for the opening of her new diner SONA, her husband Nick Jonas has been busy promoting his new album Spaceman in the US.

But the power couple reunited for a red carpet appearance at the BAFTAs where Priyanka is presenting. They both have been styled by renowned stylist Law Roach, and while Nick went for a classic black tux, Priyanka opted for a pink open-button jacket from Spanish label Petegaz's fall/winter line which she teamed with pleated white bottoms.

Priyanka has also shared a second look on social media where she wears a black A-line number by RVDK features a silk mikado jacket with hand painted, beaded and pleated butterflies and plissé skirt, which Priyanka paired with some Bulgari bling.