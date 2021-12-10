With Dhindora, Bhuvan Bam reaches out to newer audiences

Bhuvan Bam’s latest outing, Dhindora, is a natural extension of his extremely popular show BB Ki Vines on YouTube. The Vadodara-born actor, who acts, does comedy, directs and even sings, is pushing the envelope further with his relatable and funny content and is now hoping to reach out to newer audiences. The ten-episode series features ten characters from the BB Ki Vines universe, all played by Bhuvan. We caught up with the actor on the same. Excerpts:

Whether it’s the talk show host Titu or the angry Bubbly sir or violent Babloo, you play them all with equal finesse. What inspires you?

When I started making content, no one wanted to join me because it was a vague idea. So, I started it on my own and it later grew into this entity, crossing millions of views and with 19 characters.

How is Dhindhora different?

The idea of Dhindhora struck me in 2017 when I was looking for doing something more with the 19 characters that I created. In Dhindhora, they are more fleshed out and are not limited to bust shots as in BB Ki Vines. Also, the content is more extensive and follows a more elaborate storyline. Dhindhora has been made to tell people how society is in reality; how people around you change when you have money or do something different or noticeable; how a tiny misunderstanding leads to chaos.

How has the response been?

It has surpassed my expectations. I didn’t know I was watched by the 40+ age group.

Don’t you find it challenging to play so many roles?

There were a few challenges of course, and I give credit to my make-up team for keeping all the characters distinctly different from each other in terms of their looks. In terms of acting, all the characters and their personalities are already in my head and I enjoy reprising them.

Any character from the lot who is close to your heart?

Babluji, the father’s character, and uncle Titu are my favourite ones. I am more like Babluji, who is reserved, while Titu Mama is just the opposite — he is straightforward, someone I aspire to be.