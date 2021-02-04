Irrfan Khan’s movie, Doob: No Bed of Roses, a Bangladesh-India co-production is set to release on Netflix on February 5. The movie released in 2017 in the theatres and was Irrfan’s 10th international film. The 105 minutes film is directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki where Irrfan Khan played the lead role opposite Bangladeshi actor Nusrat Imrose Tisha. Doob also stars Rokeya Prachy as Maya

and Bengali actress Parno Mittra as supporting actors.

The film was also chosen as Bangladesh’s official entry at the Oscars 2019 in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards but was not nominated. Doob is collectively produced by Abdul Aziz, Irrfan Khan, Ashok Dhanuka and Himanshu Dhauka. The film was banned in Bangladesh because of speculation that the movie was based on author and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed’s life who after divorcing his wife, married an actor 33 years younger to him but the Ministry of Information evenually passed a no-objection certificate for the film.

Irrfan had joined the film because he was in awe of Farooki’s work. He had told PTI in 2016,”When I saw his first film Ant Story, it immediately got me interested. I was Impressed with his approach, style, and the way he unravels the story. His selection of cast and the way they behave are something that touched me immensely. His works carry a strong humane angle, which is why his characters are multi layered.”

Irrfan Khan passed away in April last year at the age of 53. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, due to a colon infection. He last appeared in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium in which he worked with Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. This was his final film to be released before his death. Angrezi Medium was set for a theatrical release on 13th March 2020 but due to the outbreak of coronavirus it later streamed on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. He will next be seen in The Song of Scorpions that will hit the cinema halls in 2021. This will be his last release posthumously.