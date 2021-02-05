Uppena, a romantic drama, written and directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana, that also stars debutants Krithi Shetty and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist was slated to release on April 2, 2020, but due to COVID’19, it will now release on February 12, 2021. The movie was shot

in various parts of India like Hyderabad, Kakibana, Puri, Kolkata and Gangtok.

The story is primarily set in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and revolves around honour killings with a love story weaved in it. The story succinctly tries to convey how false pride can actually lead to one’s doom.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banners, the movie is set to have a theatrical release this year. This is Vijay Sethupathi's (whose voice is dubbed in the film) second antagonist role in a row. In his last film Master, which released on January 13 this year, he played the role of Bhavani, an intimidating villain.

The movie had received a 7.2 IMDb rating and was loved by the audience. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Kutti Story, a Tamil movie that airs on the same day as Uppena. He has another release

on February 14 this year - Navarasa where he will share screen space with Arvind Swamy, Siddharth Narayan, Prakash Raj and many others. He has several other movies lined up that include Laabam, Mumbaikar and Pushpa.