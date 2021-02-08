The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel television series, is all set to debut on March 19, 2021 and will stream on Disney+. The series will document events following “Avengers: Endgame”. It shares continuity with the films of the same franchise. The plot tests the abilities and patience of Sam Wilson or Falcon played by Anthony Mackie and Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan.

The trailer of the series premiered on February 7, post the Super Bowl 2021 and shows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barner coming together to fight the anarchist group, the Flag Mashers. The series was officially announced in the month of April last year. Filming began in October but the production had to be

halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Directed by Kari Skogland, the series also stars Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell. Like any other Marvel movie, we can expect hair-raising action

sequences and jaw-dropping performances.

Stan recently revealed in an interview that the series is “grounded and very much in the world as we know it”. The series will be a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two minutes trailer is being widely praised and has left all its fans thrilled. Anthony Mackie was last seen in Pain & Gain whereas Sebastian Stan’s last work includes 355.