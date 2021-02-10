Tanuja Chandra’s next will have Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan in prominent roles. Vikram Malhotra, who has produced thrilling shows like Breathe starring R. Madhavan and Breathe: Into the Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan,. is set to produce this women centric show for Amazon Prime Video. The show has been penned by National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi who has written films like Madras Cafe, Piku, Vicky Donor and Gulabo Sitabo.

Apart from Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami will also be seen as the leads. A source of the show said to an entertainment portal,”It’s a thriller-drama which Chandra and Chaturvedi have been working on for a while, and it has panned out beautifully. All the actresses have a pivotal role in the show and they start shooting for it from March in Delhi. Tanuja is presently busy with the pre-production work.”

Soha Ali Khan last appeared in the film War Chhod Na Yaar in 2013 alongside Sharman Joshi. Whereas, Juhi Chawla was last seen in 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she worked with father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. Karishma Tanna was found as a special appearance in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Kritika Kamra was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav.