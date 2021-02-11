Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia who met during their stint on Big Boss 14 might tie the knot this year. The two bonded really well and post eviction, started taking their relationship seriously. Eijaz Khan has revealed that when he was on the show, he did everything from the game’s perspective but now when he thinks of it, their fights reflected their love for each other. He further said,” Everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that

hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings.”

Pavitra went on to add,” I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It’s blissful… Things will happen very soon. We can’t predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future.”

When the couple was asked about their marriage plans, Eijaz said, "Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. (We will tie the knot and by God’s grace, at the right time) We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee is taking Eijaz’s 106 days journey ahead in the Big Boss 14 house, as his proxy. Eijaz Khan’s Instagram account recently had a post which read.”It’s Eijaz’s journey of 106 days which Devoleena is continuing further. Now we are at the doorstep of finale. Let’s show our love once again and help eijaz to reach the finale!”

Eijaz Khan had posted a picture with Pavitra Punia on his Instagram page and gave a heart emoticon as the caption. Pavitra left a comment on the post which read“Pyaar (Love)”. Pavitra and Eijaz shared a very adorable moment when Pavitra came to the hose after getting eliminated as a surprise. Eijaz was overwhelmed and asked Pavitra if she loved him. He said,” Main apni zindagi tere sath share karne ke liye taiyaar hu. (I am ready to share my life with you)”