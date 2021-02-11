Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 Yash Raj crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh could be releasing in a few months. The film was announced on December 17, 2019 and was slated to have a theatrical release in June 2020 but got delayed due to the outbreak of COVID’19.

Yash Raj Films (YRF), which was founded by Yash Chopra in 1970, will be announcing details of its 50th anniversary celebrations once cinemas reopen. A source has revealed to an entertainment portal, “Aditya Chopra revealing the master plan for YRF 50 has been the most awaited announcement in Bollywood. With theatres now operating at 100%, YRF will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan comprising the much anticipated slate announcement that is expected to blow people’s mind! YRF has the biggest slate in Bollywood and they are the only studio to put four new big films in shoot mode in the pandemic!” And Bunty and Babli 2 is reportedly part of the YRF 50 slate, along with Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

On September 12 2020, Siddhant’s post on Instagram with Bunty Aur Babli 2 co stars read,”Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song. Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented.” Siddhant, who was in Udaipur with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for their film Phone Booth returned to Mumbai on Monday for his final work in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

“Siddhant had been shooting in Udaipur for Phone Booth for a while. After finishing off the schedule

for Shakun Batra's next in Mumbai, Siddhant was shooting in Mumbai only for Phone Bhoot. The shoot schedule then flew him to Udaipur, after which he has come back now. He had a ball of a time with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Now he is back in Mumbai to finish off some loose ends for Bunty aur Babli 2, and for some other work things lined up. Saif Ali Khan has also arrived on the set to finish off his portion of Bunty Aur Babli 2 prior to the birth of his second child, which could be anytime soon.

Rani Mukerji and Sharvari are also expected to join them,” a source close to Siddhant remarked recently.