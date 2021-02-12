On February 10, Manika Sheokand was announced as VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 whereas Manya Singh was declared as the runner-up for the pageant. Manya comes from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and believes that education is the strongest weapon one can have at all times. She has faced a lot of trials and tribulations in life starting from being called ‘not good looking’ to being neglected for being an auto-driver’s daughter and there were also times when she could not pay for her school’s fees and buy books.

Despite the odds, she won the Best Student award during her high secondary school. For further studies, she went to Thakur College, and currently, she is pursuing a master’s degree in Management Studies.

In one of her posts, Manya wrote,"I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare.” She was also found saying "I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams." Manya’s parents had mortgaged whatever little jewellery they had to pay for her exam fees to earn her a degree. While sharing her story, Manya said that being a rickshaw driver’s daughter, she never had the opportunity to go to school because she had to work from a very tender age.

A post on her Instagram account read,” My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into the courage to pursue my dreams.”