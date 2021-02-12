Everest actor Shamata Anchan, who hails from Mangalore, Karnataka got married to Gaurav Verma on February 8 in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been together for about a year and they both wanted a low-key wedding which is why it was only attended by family members and close relatives.

The wedding rituals were a mixture of North and South traditions. In a statement, Shamata happily said,” After a year of being together, we knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with each other. I’m in a really happy space personally and professionally and the new year has started on a beautiful note.” A source close to the couple said, "After being together for a year or so, both of them felt it was the right time to take the plunge. It was a beautiful wedding comprising of northern and southern customs.”

Shamata’s co-stars from the show ‘Everest’, Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salathia also attended the wedding. Shamata is the winner of Pantaloons Femina Miss India South 2012. She made her debut in the film ‘Everest’ produced by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar. She played the role of Anjali Singh Rawat alongside Rohan Gandotra and Sahil Salanthia. She was last seen with Rajinikanth in his 2020 film Darbar. The newlyweds will soon be flying to the Maldives for their honeymoon.