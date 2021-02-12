Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Siddharth Malhotra has come up with a single titled ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’. The song features Neha Sharma opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song has been penned by Kumaar. This Nine Entertainment production song showcases Siddharth Malhotra in the skin of a cafe owner Jimmy who experiences love at first sight with Neha Sharma who plays the role of a blogger. At the onset of the song, we see Natasha aka Neha Sharma entering the cafe to meet Jimmy as she is already impressed by Jimmy’s cafe from the reviews that she has read. She is eager to write a blog for Jimmy’s cafe and wanted permission for it. Jimmy, who is already smitten, readily accepts the offer and the rest is history.

The four minutes thirty-two seconds song will keep your eyes glued with its innocent love story. Directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the audio-visual is a treat to the eyes. The teaser of the song was posted by Siddharth Malhotra on 7th February 2021. He wrote,” Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar Releasing on 12th February 2021.”

Today the song premiered and has won many hearts already. Siddharth Malhotra posted a video with a sneak peek of the song and wrote,” Start your season of love with #ThodaThodaPyaar SONG OUT NOW.”

Siddharth Malhotra will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Shershaah with Kiara Advani, Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet.