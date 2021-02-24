Now that the government has allowed 100% capacity in theatres, all the pending films are rushing to grab the release dates. Alia Bhatt’s crime biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam are now slated for a theatrical release on July 30 this year.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde and is an old-school romantic period drama based in the 1970s Europe. The UV Creations and T-Series production film is shot in Telugu and in Hindi languages. Primarily filming happened in Hyderabad, Italy, and Georgia. Apart from the leads, Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree will also be seen in a prominent role. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Murali Sharma, and Krishnam Raju will be seen as supporting actors.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ and follows the story of Gangubai Kothewali who was sold into prostitution but eventually becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa. The film also has Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi as guest appearances. The movie marks Shantanu’s debut in Bollywood with his portrayal of

Gangubai’s boyfriend Ramnik Lal.

The cast and crew of Gangubai Kathiawadi were about to release a teaser of the film on Bhansali’s birthday along with the release date but a source revealed, "The team of Gangubai has been contemplating on multiple release dates, and have finally zeroed in on July 30 as its release date.” The source further said,” Around 12 to 15 days of shoot still remains, which is more to do with Ajay Devgn’s part of Karim Lala. They will shoot with the actor by the end of this month and then call it a wrap. Even July 9 was a date in consideration for its release.” Both the films will be hitting the box office on 30th July this year and have been much awaited! Which film will you be watching?