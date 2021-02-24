ISHQ, the music collaboration of Hariharan and Bickram Ghosh is out now! The song is the last part of the album that already has three beautiful songs - Mora Mann Mehka, Radha, and Bawara Ye Mann. These songs featured Jaya Seal Ghosh (Bickram Ghosh’s wife), Ishaa Saha, Tuhina Das, and Hariharan’s son Karan. This wonderful piece stars Bibriti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, and Priyanka Sarkar.

Anupam Kher attended the live music launch on 23rd February 2021. He took to Instagram to share some pictures of the event and wrote,” Delighted to attend the live launch of my friend and the marvellous duo Hariharan and Bickram Ghosh’s album of love songs titles #Ishq. Wonderful to meet so many friends from the music world and also from the media. The songs are melodious and beautifully shot. Wishing them great luck. #Music #love #Songs #Kolkata #LiveEvent.”

The songs are directed by Arindam Sil and have been shot in various locations around Kolkata. The album has six melodious tracks and their titles are Baaton Baaton Mein, Mora Mann Mehka, Dil Hawaai Hai, Radha, Bawra Yeh Mann and Naina. The song Baaton Baaton Mein has already crossed 1 million views.

Singer Hariharan took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the viewers. He shared a sneak peek of the video and wrote, "Thank you everyone for the overwhelming response. Baaton baaton mei crossed 1 million views in less than 24 hours! #baatonbaatonmein #IshqKeGeet.” Produced by SUFISCORE, the songs are indeed a treat for the ears as they have mesmerizing lyrics and wonderful music.