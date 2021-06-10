Actor Adith Arun, who works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu movies, has a line-up of interesting movies from different genres for 2021, including WWW, Dear Megha, and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki.

Adith, who has acted in 15 films so far, made his OTT debut earlier this year with the Telugu crime thriller series 11th Hour, which is now streaming on Aha.

Here is a list of his upcoming movies for 2021.

WWW

The first upcoming movie on Adith’s list is WWW, which is said to be the first computer screen thriller in Telugu. WWW, which is directed by KV Guhan, a cinematographer from Chennai, is expected to be bilingual (Telugu and Tamil).

Talking about his character in the film, Adith Arun said this is the most challenging role he has ever taken up. “Most of the scenes were single take shots and performing with only a camera and no actors is a daunting task,” Adith said.

Dear Megha

The next upcoming movie starring Adith Arun is Dear Megha (Telugu). The film is said to be a love story that also highlights the bond between a mother and her son. Directed by Sushanth Reddy, actress Megha Akash will be acting alongside Adith, while actress Pavitra Lokesh will be playing the character of Adith’s mother in the movie. The movie is expected to hit theatres on October 17, 2021.

On the occasion of Adith’s 31st birthday on June 8, 2021, the makers of the film shared a motion poster of Dear Megha on social media. Take a look at it here:

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki

Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki is a bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) horror comedy that is expected to echo raw cultural sentiments. The film, directed by Chanakya Chinna, also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Get-up Sreenu. Talking about the chance to act in this movie, Adith said, “I feel blessed to be a part of such different projects and I am looking forward to each and every one of it (sic).”

An intriguing motion poster for Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki was released on June 8. Check it out here: