'Was contacted a day before the wedding ceremonies' : Yami Gautam's wedding planner
Yami Gautam's Himachali wedding may have taken the social media by storm, but it wasn't like any other B-town wedding. For starters, the ceremonies were planned in less than a week. "Yami’s father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies [sangeet and mehndi] began. The Gautams brought their own family pandit [priest] from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals," revealed Gitesh Sharma who planned the star's wedding to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.
Sharma further revealed that the intimate wedding which was held at Yami's farmhouse in Mandi, was set up to be very really low-key and the couple got married in front of a deodar tree. "They were clear that they didn’t want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted naturally and traditionally, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard," added Shama.
Intimate weddings are clearly a big hit with stars at the moment as more and more actors are steering towards a limited guest list and a distance-friendly D-day, be it Dia Mirza or Evelyn Sharma. On the work front, Yami has three films scheduled to release this year, namely Bhoot Police, Dasvi and Thursday.