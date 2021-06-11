The epic adventure Raya and the Last Dragon, set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. When an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, when the same evil has returned it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon to restore the fractured land and unite its divided people. Raya’s quest to find the last dragon, destroy the Druun and save her world is also a journey of self-discovery—a quest filled with danger, adventure, humor and new friendships, yet tinged with regret, loss and anger born of the need to avenge a wrong. What Raya learns, and comes to believe, is bigger than all of us.

Speaking about the character Raya, who she has voiced in the movie, actor Kelly Marie Tran says, “Raya is such an incredible character. In the beginning of the movie, when we first meet Raya as a young girl, she experiences something traumatic that shapes the way that she sees the world. When we meet Raya later when she’s older, she is seeing the world through this lens of not being able to trust anyone. She’s had to find a way to survive in a world that has become pretty dark, and it’s cool to see her come from that and try to learn how to trust again.”

Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya; Awkwafina as the last dragon, Sisu; Izaac Wang as Boun; Gemma Chan as Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Benja; Benedict Wong as Tong; Jona Xiao as Young Namaari; Sandra Oh as Virana; Thalia Tran as Little Noi; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu; and Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk.

The film is helmed by Don Hall and Carlos Loìpez Estrada. Veteran artist Paul Briggs and fellow longtime animator/story artist John Ripa are co-directors. Osnat Shurer and Oscar winner Peter Del are the producers. Award-winning playwright and writer Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

