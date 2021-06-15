Cardiac arrest has been a common cause for deaths across all age groups for a long time. A way to prevent your loved ones from succumbing to a cardiac arrest is to learn the effective skills of CPR - Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. And actor Kartik Aaryan has taken the responsibility to create awareness about the condition and share the right information about CPR through social media.

The actor is asking his fans to join a workshop by iCare – an initiative by cardiologists. He talks about the importance of this workshop through a video, which sees him saying, “Life is fragile and precious and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of sudden death across all age groups. And if you are trained in CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation you can save a life if someone has a cardiac arrest in front of you. Learn this life saving skill with an hour-long workshop being conducted by iCare – an initiative by cardiologists who have seen too many deaths that may have been prevented.” He further adds that how we can become a responsible citizen and help save people’s lives, “It’s time for us to step up and get active in our own communities. We can and we will soon be at par with the countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let’s do this together.”

Last year during the pandemic, Kartik had taken up the cause to spread the right information about the dos’ and don’ts during the pandemic and busted several myths too in his own signature witty way.

