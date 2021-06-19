This week has been exciting for actor Nikhil Bhambri. The Mumbai-based, 26-year-old actor, who made an impression in the coming-of-age college drama Puncch Beat, is back with the second season and Nikhil promises that this outing will be more thrilling. He also made his debut in a music video, Zahir Karen, and the young actor can’t wait to share his experience. Excerpts.

Two projects in a row, you are on a roll…

I have been waiting for season 2 of Puncch Beat as eagerly as the fans of the show and I can’t wait to get the audience’s feedback. And Zahir Karen, my first music video, sung by Pranay Bahuguna is like a bonus. It was shot in March and I remember being extremely nervous. However, it was so much fun shooting it and the romantic song has been shot so beautifully.

What can we expect this season?

Puncch Beat 1 was a glamorous and larger than life drama with romance and crazy high school fun. Puncch Beat 2 has all of this and more. It has an unexpected twist that the fans would love. Can’t say much now but the fans are in for a treat.

How has your character evolved from the first season?

In season one, my character, Adhish Ahuja was a happy-go-lucky guy who didn’t care much about life and wanted to have a good time. But in season two, though I don’t go all serious you will see different shades of me which were not explored previously.

Puncch Beat 2 releases soon on ALTBalaji.