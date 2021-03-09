From being beaten, hurt and damaged to emerge as ‘The God of Cricket’, it has been an unparalleled journey for Little Master Sachin Tendulkar, who stays on to be a living legend. So, what's the lesson that his life story narrates? Failure is the ‘Fuel of Champions’. All of this and more is what Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo’s ad film The Greatest Lesson narrates which is a testimony to how a true hero rises up from the challenge.

“The ad showcases a nostalgic chapter of overcoming failure whilst manoeuvring the ‘never give up’ spirit. It also portrays a motivational lesson of silence, hard work and perseverance contributing to achieving success. Further, the campaign also underlines the fact that failure should never be forgotten but embraced and utilised to work towards your goals,” informs a certain member from the creative team.

No wonder, for decades Sachin Tendulkar has been the epitome of the relentless human spirit in its pursuit of excellence. “One seldom gets a chance to make a poignant film like this which centres around the concept of not ever giving up in the face of adversity. Who better than the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar to be the face of such a strong message to the youth of today," asks Abhinay Deo.

Abhinay Deo

Considering the fact that this is the season of examination and continuous education is the need of the hour, the ad caters to students as well as professionals alike.

Continues Abhinay, who would also be beginning Aankhen 2 with Amitabh Bachchan soon, “My team and I went through thousands of hours of footage of the master blaster’s various innings, right from his first one to the last, and put together an edit which can do justice to the brand message as well as to a lifetime of hard work and achievements of one the greatest cricketers in the world.”

No wonder, the TVC has not just crossed over 7 crore views on social media within just five days, it has also been applauded by sportsperson like Virendra Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle, V.V.S Laxman along with actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.

While Shraddha states, “Watch the brilliant moments of this amazing film! Sachin you are a legend". Disha felt goosebumps and says, “Thank you Sachin for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring.”