Chef Devwrat Jategaonkar who holds many awards including a Guinness Book of World Record has impressed the world with his Margarine sculpting skills. And his exemplary story is set to reach out to the masses with the show OMG! Yeh Mera India Season 7.

The talented chef who bagged the first silver medal for India at IKA Culinary Olympics 2012, Germany and created a breathtaking Cinderella, will be seen making another stunning sculpture, inspired by the stone sculpture located at Krishna Temple at Hampi (Karnataka), for the viewers of the show. The show will also trace the marvellous journey of this chef. He tells us. “Making this sculpture for OMG! Yeh Mera India season 7, was a unique and satisfying experience. I have named my sculpture Gratitude. Every Individual has his own dreams but his mind is filled with doubts and fears which are his own demons he needs to fight with. You can only achieve the dreams if you have a sense of gratitude towards your near and dear ones and God. With gratitude and passion, you can achieve the unthinkable! That is the message I want to convey through this sculpture.”

The episode will air on May 17.