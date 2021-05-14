On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif among others took to social media on Thursday and Friday to extend good wishes.

Urging everyone to be safe amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Eid mubarak. #StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn. (sic)” He also added a praying hands emoji to his tweet.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskar. Sabhi Muslim bhai behenon ko Eid Mubarak. Aap sab khush rahein aur swasth rahein (Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. May you all be happy and healthy) (sic).”

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of herself with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for us all (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor Khan too put out a simple Instagram Story wishing everyone peace, love, and safety on Eid.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture on Instagram of himself with his wife and daughter, and added a hashtag ‘Happy Biryani to you’ in his caption. The actor wrote, “Eid Mubarak from us to you!!! #staysafe #stayhome #familyandhealthfirst #eidmubarak #happybiryanitoyou (sic).”

Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating! May the Divine give us strength, good health and happiness in the year ahead (sic).”

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish everyone “peace, health, and strength to all those in need” on Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak to u and your loved ones. Praying for Peace, Health and Strength to all those in need today (sic).”

Actor Emraan Hashmi posted, “Eid Mubarak to all! Wishing everyone good health and happiness! Stay safe and stay strong.”

Raveena Tandon posted on her Instagram account, “Prayers and wishes to all celebrating Eid! all over the world! Peace and forgiveness… (sic).”

Director AR Murugadoss, who works predominantly in South Indian films, wrote on Twitter, “#EidMubarak. Wishing good health and prosperity for everyone. May the Almighty ease the suffering of everyone in these challenging times (sic).”

Actress Neha Kakkar shared throwback pictures with her husband Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding and wrote, “Eid Mubarak. Khush Rahiye, Khushiyan Baantiye, Pyar Baantiye! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Himmat Rakhiye (sic).”

Sayani Gupta posted, “Eid Mubarak doston! May the process of healing start. May we all come out of these dark times! May we all stay strong together! May we appreciate each other more! May we all be filled with love & peace from within. Now, We all deserve some Biryani and Sheer Khurma today!”

Other Bollywood celebrities who wished everyone for Eid included Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez.