Actor Abhishekh Khan popularly known for his role of Nusrat Bashir Marri in the Netflix web series Bard of Blood was last seen in Project 9191, a Sony LIV web series that released in March this year. Abhishek was recently tested positive for Covid-19 along with his other family members. While it was not easy for the actor to deal with the deadly virus, he says, it was all the more painful to see his family go through all the suffering at the same time.

"I clearly remember when I tested positive and as per the protocol, I was in quarantine for 15 days. Though I tested negative on the fifth day, I didn't leave my room till I completed my isolation period. It was difficult to stay away from my family and then to see them deal with it was quite depressing," Abhishekh recalls.

Talking about his road to recovery, Abhishekh shares that staying upbeat and optimistic helped him recover faster. "I was optimistic about everything since day one and I believe that's what kept me going and made me feel better all the time," he says. "During my quarantine I read a lot and at the same time gave my body the rest it needed. I also watched a lot of films," he adds.

When asked what kept him sane during the tough time, the actor credits it to the art around him. "Films, reading, music and watching cricket helped me divert my mind. Cinema was everything though," he shares.

As of now, Abhishekh is at happy space and elated with the response for his role in Project 1991 in which he plays Johnny - a subtle, sober and kind man. The actor had opportunity to share screen space with Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat among others in his debut show. “The experience was great in many ways. Emraan is the coolest actors I’ve worked with. He’s a star but he never behaved like one. He’s a very simple man with some really good humour and totally opposite to his screen image. I hope I get to work with him again,” begins Abhishekh, who aims at picking up shows which are original.

Abhishekh Khan on the sets of Project 9191

Getting a launchpad like Red Chilies Entertainment to back the project, one might believe in the popular idea of guaranteed success, but Abhishekh believes script is the king. “Being an actor, the most important thing for me is to act. And when it comes to platforms, honestly no platform will guarantee you success. Every platform tries hard to create some good cinema, some work and some don’t. And I feel at this point, the script is the king when it comes to the web. And a great example is Scam 1992 on Sony LIV,” avers the actor.

Busy with his future projects, Abhishekh is enjoying his space on OTT as he says it is a liberating and powerful medium. “The wide-spread reach of OTT makes it more appealing compared to other mediums,” says the actor and adds that people have taken OTT platforms for granted. “The liberty is exploited and that’s disappointing sometimes. But overall, it’s a blessing to artistes like me. Many artistes are flourishing because of OTT,” he shares.

With the lines being blurred between south industries and Bollywood, Abhishekh too is aiming at Malayalam films. “As of now, I am auditioning for parts that are made available to me and hope for the best. I really wish to work in Malayalam films and hope one day I get to work there,” he says in conclusion.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com