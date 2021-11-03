Chris Pratt to voice Garfield in new animated film

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is set to voice the famous feline Garfield in a new animated feature film.

Pratt had recently voiced Disney and Pixar's animated adventure Onward and the Warner Bros. toy-based Lego Movie franchise.

The film based on Garfield will be written by David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal. Though plot details are not yet known, it draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis.

Garfield currently holds the record for being the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet Odie have appeared in more than 2,580 newspapers and journals since the comic strip first debuted in June 1978.

Alcon Entertainment is producing the yet-to-be-titled film and Sony Pictures will be releasing it in theatres globally, excluding China.