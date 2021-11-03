Mission Majnu to release in theatres on May 13 next year

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu will release in theatres on May 13, 2022. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, is a spy thriller set in the 1970s. It revolves around an Indian mission to derail Pakistan's nuclear programmes.

Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in her Bollywood debut. Announcing the release date, Sidharth wrote on social media, "Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you."

A new still of Sidharth as a RAW agent was also revealed.

Mission Majnu is co-produced by RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association. The film was shot in Lucknow and Mumbai.

Sidharth's last release, Shershaah, was a smash on Amazon Prime Video. Besides Mission Manju, he will also feature in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is directed by Indra Kumar.