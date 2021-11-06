One box to survive them all!

In September, Tamil television audience were presented with a one-of-a-kind reality show on Zee Tamil called Survivor in which 18 contestants compete on Zanzibar island in Tanzania, putting their mental and physical agility to the test. Yet, it wasn’t without a big dose of morale boost — in the form of goodies — at the start of their survivor journey. What caught audiences’ attention was the box that these goodies were packed in. In the past few weeks, unboxing videos by the contestants gave Instagram users a glimpse into the box. Taking us beyond these 30-second clips is Ansaline Sruthi, the artist behind the scenes.

Sruthi has taken cues from minute details of the show to make the box. “I had to make 22 similar boxes and that was challenging. The theme for the outer work on these boxes is inspired by Jumanji. For those who’ve been following the show, the three prominent motifs of the tribes — Kadargal, Vedargal and the Third World — will stand out as design elements. I’ve also crafted a note carrying the names of the contestants in the shape of Zanzibar island,” she explains.

Actors Vikranth, Srushti Dange and Vijayalakshmi, and VJ Parvathy were a few celebrities who shared videos of the goodie boxes on their official Instagram pages. “The box comprises some sustainable goodies that came in handy for the contestants during the show. I had to complete this bulk order in 48 hours. To me, the best artistic feature of the box is its texture. It’s made of multiple layers of paper and paint to make it look authentically worn out. It’s painted in shades of green and brown to bring a jungle-like effect. The back side of the box carries my signature and this recognition is a privilege to any artist,” she says.

Some of the other popular concepts introduced by the artist in the past are memory boards and doodle boxes. “I’m used to writing down important things in my diary. I decided to make two versions of boards that not many in the city have tried — the bigger planning boards and smaller reminder boards. And, the doodle box is to encourage patrons into taking up art,” explains the Adyar resident.

Sruthi has off-late been experimenting with refurbishing furniture. “I’m one of the very few furniture artists in the country. The idea is to retain an old furniture piece by giving it a new look and bringing it back to life. I’m also penning a book called Furniture Flipping where I discuss 25 different ways to refurbish furniture. I’m also in talks with Stella Maris College to include this as a separate course,” she sums up.

For details, visit Instagram page: Ansaline Sruthi